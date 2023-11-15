Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.5006 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%.

Cardinal Health has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 27 consecutive years. Cardinal Health has a dividend payout ratio of 29.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cardinal Health to earn $7.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.1%.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

CAH stock opened at $102.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.08. Cardinal Health has a 52-week low of $68.53 and a 52-week high of $105.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.69, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 60.27% and a net margin of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $54.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cardinal Health

In other news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $602,804.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,969,781.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $602,804.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,969,781.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen M. Mason sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $3,274,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,838.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,907 shares of company stock valued at $5,662,662. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cardinal Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 330.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 300.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

