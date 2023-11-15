Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Free Report) by 50.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,435 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF accounts for 0.3% of Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC owned 0.12% of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the 1st quarter worth $507,000. Wharton Business Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 19.6% in the first quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 109.5% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 21.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA CRBN opened at $156.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.33 and its 200 day moving average is $153.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $869.02 million, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.94. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 1 year low of $136.23 and a 1 year high of $161.79.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

