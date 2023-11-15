Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 52.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,060 shares during the period. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 109.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 9,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VUSB stock opened at $49.22 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.12.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.196 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

