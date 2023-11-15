Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC Has $376,000 Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC trimmed its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the period. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCK. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total transaction of $10,668,454.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,654 shares in the company, valued at $39,153,727.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,082 shares of company stock valued at $30,258,690 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of MCK opened at $453.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $445.27 and a 200-day moving average of $419.86. The company has a market cap of $61.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.56. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $331.75 and a one year high of $473.18.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 241.79% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.80%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

