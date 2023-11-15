Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $71.05 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.20 and a 1 year high of $74.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.13.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

