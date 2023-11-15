Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC Sells 12,225 Shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Free Report) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,225 shares during the period. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CIM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Chimera Investment by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,082,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,878,000 after buying an additional 176,508 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,570,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,375,000 after purchasing an additional 261,901 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,550,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,570,000 after purchasing an additional 198,432 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,426,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,968,000 after purchasing an additional 118,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 1.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,436,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,493,000 after buying an additional 34,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIM opened at $5.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.26 and a 200-day moving average of $5.44. Chimera Investment Co. has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.79%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 138.46%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

