Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC Sells 12,377 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC reduced its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,377 shares during the period. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,269,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,300,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 1,821.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 397,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,404,000 after buying an additional 376,432 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 802,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,698,000 after acquiring an additional 331,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the first quarter valued at about $13,786,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on EPC. StockNews.com began coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

EPC opened at $35.65 on Wednesday. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 12-month low of $33.71 and a 12-month high of $46.13. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.12.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $534.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.51 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 27.52%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

