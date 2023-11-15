Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC Sells 21,679 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,679 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $95.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.86 and a 200-day moving average of $96.29. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $101.15.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

