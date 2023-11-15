Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC Sells 463,069 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 463,069 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 4.7% of Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC owned 0.06% of iShares Gold Trust worth $15,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 873.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $37.18 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $32.88 and a one year high of $39.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.76.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

