Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC Takes $1.20 Million Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN)

Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 37,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,000. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June accounts for approximately 0.4% of Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 7.5% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 3.9% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 2.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 29,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 1.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Stock Up 1.1 %

BATS PJUN opened at $32.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.44. The company has a market cap of $607.91 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.45.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

