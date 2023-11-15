Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC Takes Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 594.1% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

VHT opened at $232.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.63. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $222.27 and a 52-week high of $259.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

