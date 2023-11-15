Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 50.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 465,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482,811 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 30.8% of Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $102,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $362,000. Parkwood LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,817,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,365,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $222.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.93. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $187.38 and a 52-week high of $228.96. The stock has a market cap of $313.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

