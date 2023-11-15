Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Holdings Raised by Burney Co.

Burney Co. grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $4,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSL. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSL stock opened at $281.22 on Wednesday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $203.65 and a twelve month high of $289.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.98.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 13.58%. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.66 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.66%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $310.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.14.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

