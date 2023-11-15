Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.75.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research note on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Carpenter Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Carpenter Technology from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th.

Carpenter Technology Price Performance

Carpenter Technology stock opened at $70.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.67. Carpenter Technology has a one year low of $35.72 and a one year high of $72.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $651.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.15 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

Insider Transactions at Carpenter Technology

In other news, VP Marshall D. Akins sold 1,500 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $97,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,008 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Steven E. Karol sold 1,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $84,663.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,420,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Marshall D. Akins sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $97,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,518 shares of company stock worth $433,961. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRS. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,358,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,980,000 after purchasing an additional 883,239 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,635,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,328,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,453,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,014,000 after acquiring an additional 368,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,658,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

