Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. decreased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 2.5% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 0.4% during the second quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of CAT opened at $247.86 on Wednesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.04 and a 12 month high of $293.88. The company has a market cap of $126.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $261.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.95 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CAT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.68.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

