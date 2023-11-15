CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Stock Holdings Lessened by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden lowered its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in CDW were worth $4,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CDW by 284.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,040,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $95,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,778 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,062,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,117 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,442,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $436,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,869 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 789.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 861,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $167,907,000 after acquiring an additional 764,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 142.4% during the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,221,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $238,102,000 after acquiring an additional 717,782 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CDW alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CDW from $230.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDW has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.20.

CDW Stock Up 3.1 %

CDW stock opened at $218.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $206.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.20. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $160.66 and a 52-week high of $218.86.

CDW Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

CDW Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.