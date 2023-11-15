Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 12,493 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 510,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,493 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $47,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 86.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 62.7% during the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,040,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,003,000 after buying an additional 65,070 shares during the period. Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 88,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,273,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,877,000 after buying an additional 16,566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $89.24 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.21. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $85.28 and a twelve month high of $96.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.274 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $3.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

