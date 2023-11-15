Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 2,278 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,251 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $34,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth $30,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 60.0% in the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at $39,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 71.4% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Broadcom from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $848.52.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,909,750.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Up 0.3 %

AVGO opened at $975.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $402.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $862.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $832.97. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.14 and a 52 week high of $981.75.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

