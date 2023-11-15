Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,673 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $56,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $162.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.03. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $146.17 and a 12-month high of $167.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

