Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,588,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,137 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.12% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $115,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14,533.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
BND opened at $70.22 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $67.99 and a one year high of $74.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.33.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
