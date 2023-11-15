Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 6,574 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,574 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.38% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $39,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HDV. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $14,029,080,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 157.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $97.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.15. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $93.46 and a 1-year high of $109.01.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

