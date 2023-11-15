Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 590,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,502 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.19% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $63,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 870,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,880,000 after buying an additional 24,722 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 28,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,320,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $567,866,000 after buying an additional 116,940 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 83.9% in the second quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 22,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 10,360 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

MUB opened at $104.44 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.78 and a fifty-two week high of $108.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.07.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

