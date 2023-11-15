Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $46.89 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 11,943 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $46,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 79,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,477 shares during the period. Kooman & Associates grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 1,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 7,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price target on Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.89.

Chevron Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE CVX opened at $144.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $141.73 and a 52 week high of $187.82. The company has a market capitalization of $273.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

