Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $58.72 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 962,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,636 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.33% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $58,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ballast Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 68,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $62.42 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $49.54 and a 12-month high of $63.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.08 and its 200-day moving average is $59.91. The stock has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

