Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $85.22 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 546,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 90,804 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $85,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,661,000. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

IWD opened at $154.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.60. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $164.18.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.