Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 243,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,070 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $36,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 395.6% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 578.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000.

QQQM stock opened at $159.39 on Wednesday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $106.88 and a 12-month high of $159.57. The stock has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.93 and its 200 day moving average is $148.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.2448 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

