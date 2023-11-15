Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 9,307 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 581,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,307 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $43,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:USMV opened at $74.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.60.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

