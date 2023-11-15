Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 12,029 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 495,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,029 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $35,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 14,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $71.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.13. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.20 and a 1 year high of $74.74.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

