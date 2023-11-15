Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 37,633 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,665,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,633 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up about 0.6% of Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.60% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $79,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,268,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,708,000 after purchasing an additional 106,774 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management lifted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 31,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 48.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 226,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,621,000 after acquiring an additional 73,640 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 24.3% in the second quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 8,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 758,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,295,000 after buying an additional 34,257 shares during the last quarter.

BATS COWZ opened at $49.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.18 and its 200-day moving average is $48.50. The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.3003 per share. This is a positive change from Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

