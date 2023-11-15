Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 46,897 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 928,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,897 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $50,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,633,215,000 after acquiring an additional 291,588,855 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 292.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,753,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,090,000 after acquiring an additional 28,137,228 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 530.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,529,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,549,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335,053 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,202.4% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,543,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271,085 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $53.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.52. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $56.63. The stock has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

