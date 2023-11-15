Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 365,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,187 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises about 0.5% of Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $74,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VV. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $206.52 on Wednesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $170.80 and a 52-week high of $210.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.91. The firm has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

