Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 5,399 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 139,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.09% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $23,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 4.4 %

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $162.82 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $147.94 and a 1-year high of $178.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

