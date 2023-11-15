Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 56,175 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 612,339 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,175 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $22,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.9% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 174.0% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 91,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 58,283 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,194,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $60,828,000 after acquiring an additional 113,032 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ opened at $35.89 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $42.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.63%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VZ. Barclays raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

