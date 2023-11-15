Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 62,260 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 610,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,260 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $19,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $31.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.02. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $29.39 and a 1 year high of $33.80.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.