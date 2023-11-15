Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,937 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.10% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $13,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Camden National Bank increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEI opened at $114.18 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.99 and its 200 day moving average is $114.68. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.45 and a fifty-two week high of $119.57.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

