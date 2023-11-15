Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 569,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,636 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.24% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $17,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPTL. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 53.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $26.50 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $24.47 and a 1 year high of $31.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.03 and its 200 day moving average is $28.11.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

