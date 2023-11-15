Cetera Investment Advisers Has $12.10 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,359 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $12,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,426,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $614,229,000 after acquiring an additional 148,876 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 17.1% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 26,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 41.6% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 36.8% in the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 6,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 3.6 %

UPS opened at $143.11 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $197.80. The company has a market cap of $121.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.21 and a 200 day moving average of $167.01.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.91.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

