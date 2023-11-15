Cetera Investment Advisers Has $12.73 Million Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,242 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $12,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sweeney & Michel LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 136,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 90,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 569.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 47,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 40,643 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $97.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $93.46 and a 1 year high of $109.01.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.