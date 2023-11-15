Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,319 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Netflix were worth $17,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 8,700.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Netflix by 52.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its position in Netflix by 80.0% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.20.

Netflix Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $448.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.41 and a 1 year high of $485.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $401.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $406.36. The stock has a market cap of $196.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.78, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total value of $221,535.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,346.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total value of $35,412,789.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total transaction of $221,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $67,346.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,563 shares of company stock worth $57,388,283. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

