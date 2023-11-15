Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 1,741 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.12% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $13,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 175.9% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5,050.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 114.6% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $88.51 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $75.09 and a 52-week high of $90.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.18 and its 200 day moving average is $85.62. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

