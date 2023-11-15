Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $17,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 17.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after acquiring an additional 9,695 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $405,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $815,517.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.68.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $247.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $261.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.04. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.04 and a twelve month high of $293.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.48 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

