Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 24,252 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,252 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.36% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $15,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 54,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 26,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 15,853 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Up 3.0 %

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock opened at $51.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $46.31 and a 12 month high of $54.81.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

