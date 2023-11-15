Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 29,874 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 476,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,874 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $20,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 82,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

SPYV opened at $43.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.27. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $37.92 and a 52-week high of $44.91.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.