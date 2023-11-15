Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 5,529 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,529 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $13,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5,900.0% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Motco bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $96.90 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $84.82 and a 1 year high of $100.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.68 and a 200 day moving average of $95.21. The firm has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

