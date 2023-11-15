Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 135,871 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,294,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,871 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 2.20% of BlackRock worth $2,276,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mendel Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in BlackRock by 2.7% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 540 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 369 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 842 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 132 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $764.75.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BLK opened at $697.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $650.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $675.04. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $781.77.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.44 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.10%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

