Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,585,048 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,615,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,585,048 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 2.46% of Altria Group worth $1,962,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 94.8% in the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 88,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 42,916 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Burney Co. increased its position in Altria Group by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. RS Crum Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, Dudley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC now owns 31,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on MO shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America cut their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.53.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.5 %

MO opened at $40.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.85. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $51.57. The company has a market capitalization of $71.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.75%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Matthews Davis bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

