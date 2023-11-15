Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 200,180 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,801,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,180 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,689,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth $39,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $236.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.66 and a 1 year high of $264.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $231.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.76.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.25.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

