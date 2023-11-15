Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,013,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,529 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 2.07% of Kimberly-Clark worth $968,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,483,000 after buying an additional 34,646 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,066,000 after buying an additional 7,878 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 23.9% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total value of $664,835.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at $808,394.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,394.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of KMB opened at $121.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.38. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $116.32 and a twelve month high of $147.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.92 and a 200 day moving average of $130.40.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 292.92% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.93.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

