Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 2,075,023 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,407,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,075,023 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $786,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Fastenal by 17.7% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 798,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,071,000 after purchasing an additional 120,350 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter valued at about $213,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2,538.1% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter valued at about $284,000. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fastenal news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 17,296 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,037,932.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,810.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fastenal news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 17,296 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,037,932.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,810.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $3,625,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,192 shares of company stock worth $5,773,901. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fastenal Stock Up 0.3 %

Fastenal stock opened at $61.17 on Wednesday. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $45.70 and a fifty-two week high of $61.17. The stock has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 4.71.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 25th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FAST. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.71.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading

