Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,767,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,800,420 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 2.88% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $846,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 738.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,453,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,117,639,000 after buying an additional 27,699,844 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 406.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,626,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $458,561,000 after buying an additional 3,713,258 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,712,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,656,582,000 after buying an additional 3,309,189 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $264,082,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $218,373,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $92.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.34 and a 200-day moving average of $94.56. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $100.80.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.249 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $2.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

